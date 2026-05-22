Thailand Showcases Creative Industry Strength At Cannes 2026 'Thai Night Cannes 2026' Highlights Vision Of 'Reimagining Thailand' Positioning Thailand From Global Filming Destination To Future Creative Content Partner



EQS Newswire / 22/05/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, successfully hosted "Thai Night Cannes 2026" during the Cannes Film Festival in France under the theme "Reimagining Thailand." The event highlighted Thailand's vision for the future of its entertainment and creative industries, while reinforcing the country's growing role not only as a world-class filming destination, but also as a rising force in original content creation and international creative collaboration.







The event was graciously attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, who delivered a special keynote address highlighting Thailand's evolving role in the global film industry. Her Royal Highness emphasized that Thailand is not only recognized for its exceptional filming locations, but is also emerging as a nation rich in creativity and cultural expression. Through films, series, and contemporary culture, Thailand continues to share its unique identity and perspectives with international audiences, gaining growing recognition around the world.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), stated that Thai Night Cannes 2026 was not only an opportunity to showcase Thailand's film and entertainment industries, but also reflected the country's evolving role as a "Creative Content Partner" on the global stage.

"Thailand is evolving from a major international filming destination into a creator of original content with a distinctive identity and strong global potential. We are ready to collaborate with partners from around the world to help shape the future of the entertainment industry. Thailand offers a combination of skilled talent, creativity, internationally recognized production infrastructure, and continued government support - all of which are key factors in driving Thailand's creative economy onto the global stage," said Ms. Sunanta

The event also showcased the strength of Thailand's film and content industry through the participation of 15 Thai companies at Marché du Film 2026 under the Thailand Pavilion. A wide range of new projects and content were presented, spanning drama, action, thriller, fantasy, romantic comedy, series, and animation, highlighting the diversity and creativity of Thai storytellers while opening opportunities for international distribution, co-production, and global partnerships.

Thailand continues to attract strong interest from international film and television productions, supported by its diverse filming locations, highly skilled crews, and internationally recognized production infrastructure. Between January and March 2026, Thailand hosted 162 foreign productions, generating more than THB 1.18 billion in local production spending. In 2025 alone, the country welcomed over 546 international productions, contributing more than THB 7.7 billion to the Thai economy. A key factor behind this continued growth is Thailand's cash rebate incentive of up to 30%, which has played a significant role in attracting international investment and global content production to the country.

Another highlight of this year's Thai Night Cannes was the presentation of the upcoming Thai film Confessions of a Shaman from M Studio, which drew strong interest from international attendees and buyers. The event featured a special discussion with BamBam Kunpimook Bhuwakul, Alek Teeradetch Metawarayut, Denice Jelilcha Kapaun, and director Nuttanont Chollampi, who shared perspectives on the growing opportunities for Thai cinema in the international market and the expanding global reach of Thai content.

Ms. Sunanta further noted that this year's event carried special significance as it coincided with the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France, reflecting the longstanding partnership between the two countries across culture, trade, and the creative industries. As part of Marché du Film 2026, DITP also led 15 Thai companies to participate in business networking and international partnership meetings under the Thailand Pavilion. Participating companies included leading Thai entertainment and media firms such as GDH 559, Sahamongkolfilm International, GMM Studios International, and T&B Media Global, showcasing the strength of Thai content while expanding opportunities for international distribution, co-production, and investment.

Thai Night Cannes 2026 marked another important step in strengthening Thailand's role in the global content and entertainment industry, while reinforcing the country's creative sector as a key driver of future economic growth and international collaboration.

Hashtag: #ThaiNight The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Thai Night

22/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

