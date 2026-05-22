Sui Removes Stablecoin Gas Barrier Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Sui has launched gasless stablecoin transfers on its mainnet, allowing users and businesses to send supported dollar-pegged tokens without paying network fees or holding SUI separately for gas.

The protocol-level feature, backed at launch by Fireblocks, marks a push by the layer-1 blockchain to strengthen its role in payments, treasury movement and on-chain settlement. The change applies to supported stablecoins including USDC, USDsui, suiUSDe, AUSD, FDUSD, USDB and USDY, with qualifying peer-to-peer transfers carrying a stated network fee of $0.00.

The move targets one of the most persistent obstacles in blockchain payments: the need for users to maintain a separate native-token balance simply to move assets that are otherwise denominated in dollars. For retail users, that requirement has often created failed transactions and confusing onboarding steps. For businesses, it adds treasury, accounting and operational complexity, especially when handling high-volume payouts or customer-facing payment flows.

Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and chief product officer of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui, said stablecoins had become a core part of global finance but their infrastructure still created unnecessary complexity.“From the start, we've said it should not cost individuals fees to move their own money,” he said, adding that the feature was aimed at businesses, AI agents and consumers.

Fireblocks' involvement gives the rollout an institutional dimension. The digital asset infrastructure company serves banks, fintechs, exchanges and payment firms, and its support enables clients to process Sui-based stablecoin transfers without building separate gas-management systems. That matters for regulated firms and payment providers that need predictable workflows, clear controls and operational resilience before adopting public blockchain rails at scale.

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Sui's design gives it some advantages in this segment. Built around the Move programming language and an object-centric data model, the network has marketed itself on fast settlement, parallel transaction execution and consumer-scale applications. The gasless stablecoin feature builds on that positioning by narrowing the gap between blockchain transfers and familiar digital payment experiences.

The timing reflects a broader shift in digital assets from speculative trading towards payment utility. Stablecoins have expanded into a market worth more than $320bn, dominated by dollar-backed tokens such as USDT and USDC. Their use has spread across exchanges, decentralised finance, remittances, cross-border settlement and corporate treasury operations. Yet mainstream adoption remains constrained by uneven regulation, compliance requirements, wallet usability and the technical friction of public blockchains.

Sui's own stablecoin base remains smaller than those of Ethereum, Tron and Solana, but it has grown as liquidity has entered decentralised finance applications on the network. DeFi tracking data puts stablecoin supply on Sui at more than $580m, with USDC accounting for the largest share. Removing gas from supported stablecoin transfers could help the network compete for payment flows where cost certainty and simplicity matter more than speculative yield.

The feature is not without limits. Sui documentation indicates that fee-paying transactions may receive priority when the network is congested, meaning gasless transfers could face lower execution preference under heavy demand. The system also applies only to qualifying stablecoin transfers rather than all blockchain activity, leaving more complex DeFi interactions, swaps and smart-contract operations subject to normal fee mechanics.

The approach also raises broader questions for blockchain economics. Gas fees serve several functions: they compensate validators, deter spam and ration scarce blockspace during peak usage. Any zero-fee model must manage those trade-offs without weakening network security or creating incentives for abusive transaction patterns. Sui's decision to implement the feature at protocol level rather than relying solely on promotional subsidies or third-party relayers is intended to address part of that concern, but real-world usage will test its durability.

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Competition is intensifying. Tron remains a major stablecoin transfer network, especially for USDT. Ethereum retains the deepest liquidity and institutional infrastructure, while layer-2 networks have reduced costs sharply for dollar-token transactions. Solana has built momentum in high-throughput consumer and trading applications. Payment companies, banks and fintech platforms are also exploring stablecoin settlement through private infrastructure and regulated issuers.

For Sui, the commercial opportunity lies in making stablecoin movement feel less like crypto and more like ordinary digital money. Businesses considering on-chain payouts, merchant settlement or programmable treasury operations are likely to weigh not just transaction cost, but compliance tooling, liquidity depth, wallet support and integration with custody providers. Fireblocks' support strengthens that case, particularly among enterprises already using its platform.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network