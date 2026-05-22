France Targets Energy Relief As War Costs Rise Arabian Post

Budget Minister David Amiel said the new measures would lift total support for consumers and affected sectors to nearly €1.2 billion, while the government seeks to avoid broad tax cuts that would deepen pressure on public finances. The package is designed to cushion lower-income households, fuel-dependent workers and exposed industries without reopening the expansive subsidy approach used during the pandemic and the energy shock that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement follows weeks of pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government to respond more forcefully to rising petrol, diesel and heating costs. Oil markets have been volatile since the conflict disrupted shipping and raised fears over flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global crude and liquefied natural gas. Brent crude has traded at levels that have fed into pump prices across Europe, with France facing added strain from weak growth and one of the eurozone's widest budget deficits.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has ruled out across-the-board fuel tax cuts, arguing that untargeted relief would be too costly and would benefit households that do not need public support. Instead, the government plans to extend help for farmers and fishing operators, provide additional relief to fuel-intensive small businesses and expand commuting support for workers who rely on cars.

Employers will be able to offer tax-free commuting bonuses of up to €600, a measure intended to support workers outside large urban transport networks. Taxi drivers are expected to receive incentives linked to electric vehicle purchases, while emergency assistance for agriculture and fishing will remain focused on operators whose margins have been hit by diesel costs. Small construction firms and other road-dependent businesses are also under review for sector-specific support.

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The measures come as the government attempts to preserve its deficit-reduction path. France has already frozen spending to offset costs linked to higher energy prices, increased borrowing costs and military-related pressures arising from the Middle East conflict. Ministers have indicated that total fiscal pressure from the crisis could reach several billion euros this year, including higher debt-service costs as bond yields rise.

France's public finances leave limited room for manoeuvre. The country's deficit remains above European Union limits, and any permanent cut to fuel taxes would make it harder to meet commitments to bring the shortfall down over the coming years. The government is due to update its budget projections by the end of June, with both optimistic and adverse scenarios expected to reflect the impact of energy prices, borrowing costs and weaker demand.

The political challenge is growing. Opposition parties on the right have called for a sharper reduction in fuel taxes, arguing that motorists and small firms need immediate relief. The left has pushed for stronger price controls and wider protection for households facing higher energy bills. The government's position is that support must remain temporary, targeted and fully financed through spending restraint elsewhere.

Energy policy has become central to the government's response. Ministers have argued that France's nuclear-heavy electricity system gives the country a long-term advantage if households and businesses move faster towards electric heating, electric vehicles and lower exposure to imported hydrocarbons. That strategy, however, offers little immediate relief to sectors tied to diesel, marine fuel and long-distance road transport.

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The aid package also reflects a shift in Europe's policy response to energy shocks. Governments that previously spent heavily to cap bills are now more cautious, partly because borrowing costs are higher and public debt levels have risen. Targeted subsidies, transport allowances and limited sectoral support are being used more widely than blanket price caps, especially in countries facing fiscal scrutiny from Brussels and investors.