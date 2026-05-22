SHIB Rally Hinges On Breakout Level Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Shiba Inu is drawing fresh attention from crypto traders after a market analyst said the meme token could enter a high-momentum breakout phase if it clears a long-running resistance structure that has capped its valuation since late 2024.

The token was trading near $0.000006 on Friday, with a market value of roughly $3.4 billion and a circulating supply of more than 589 trillion SHIB. The latest technical focus is on whether the asset can push decisively above a market-capitalisation zone near $3.74 billion, a level that would place the token around $0.00000634 based on current supply. A confirmed move through that area would be viewed by bullish traders as a break from a descending resistance line that has repeatedly blocked recovery attempts.

The call has gained traction because SHIB remains far below the levels reached during earlier speculative cycles. Its valuation approached $20 billion in December 2024, when the token traded close to $0.000033. Since then, the asset has lost more than four-fifths of its value, despite little change in circulating supply. That pattern has strengthened the view among some chart watchers that the decline has been driven mainly by valuation compression and fading risk appetite rather than fresh dilution.

Analyst Don, whose chart-based commentary has circulated widely among meme-coin traders, described the potential breakout as a move into“full send mode” if SHIB can turn the resistance zone into support. His roadmap places the first meaningful test near the $3.74 billion market-cap level, followed by higher targets if broader market conditions improve and volume confirms the move. A return to a $20 billion valuation would imply a price around $0.000034, representing a several-fold increase from current levels. See also Bitwarden breach exposes developer supply chains See also Bitwarden breach exposes developer supply chains Such projections remain speculative. SHIB's price history shows that rallies can move quickly when retail participation rises, but reversals have also been sharp. Meme tokens are highly sensitive to liquidity, social-media attention and broader crypto-market sentiment. Thin momentum can exaggerate moves in either direction, especially when traders focus on chart levels rather than underlying cash flows or revenue metrics. Still, SHIB is no longer being assessed solely as a meme asset. Its backers have spent the past two years trying to build a wider ecosystem around Shibarium, a layer-2 network intended to lower transaction costs and support decentralised applications. Shibarium has crossed the milestone of 1 billion transactions, while wallet growth has moved higher, with the ecosystem reporting more than 1.58 million SHIB holders by late April. That activity has helped supporters argue that the project has moved beyond its original meme identity. The ecosystem now includes SHIB, BONE and LEASH, alongside ShibaSwap, Shibarium, decentralised governance initiatives and community-led application development. BONE is used in governance and network functions, while LEASH plays a scarcity-focused role within the broader token structure. The project also continues to promote decentralised identity, metaverse and gaming-related initiatives, although commercial adoption remains uneven and difficult to measure against larger blockchain platforms. Market performance has remained mixed despite those efforts. SHIB has underperformed the broader crypto market over the past week, reflecting caution toward high-supply meme tokens even as selected large-cap digital assets have stabilised. Trading volume remains active but below the levels associated with peak speculative cycles, suggesting that a sustained breakout would likely require stronger participation from both retail traders and liquidity providers. See also Coinbase outage exposes cloud fragility See also Coinbase outage exposes cloud fragility Supply remains the central challenge. With nearly 590 trillion SHIB in circulation, even modest price advances require substantial increases in market value. Token-burning initiatives continue to attract community attention, but the scale of supply means burns must be large and sustained to affect valuation meaningfully. For traders, this makes market-cap targets more relevant than price targets alone. Arabian Post – Crypto News Network