9 Indonesians Return Home After Interception Of Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta, Indonesia: Nine Indonesian nationals detained after the Israeli military intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian aid vessel bound for Gaza are now on their way home, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said on Thursday.

The volunteers have departed Israeli territory for Istanbul, Türkiye, and are expected to continue their journey back to Indonesia soon, Sugiono said in a statement released via the official YouTube account of Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Sugiono, the release and repatriation of the nine Indonesians were secured through intensive diplomatic efforts and close coordination carried out by the Indonesian government since receiving reports of the interception.

He also expressed appreciation to the Turkish government for its active role and support in facilitating the repatriation process.

Sugiono reiterated Indonesia's condemnation of what he described as the inhumane treatment experienced by the volunteers during their detention.

He said such treatment constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law and stressed that the Indonesian government would continue to monitor and ensure the safe return of all Indonesian citizens involved.