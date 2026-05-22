Ludhiana Woman Falls On Road As Two Bike-Borne Men Snatch Her Purse, Teacher Among Arrested Accused Video

A 53-year-old woman was injured after being dragged on the road during a purse-snatching incident in busy Ghumar Mandi area of in Punjab's Ludhiana. Police arrested two accused, a day after the shocking incident took place in broad daylight on May 12. The victim narrowly escaped being run over by a car after the driver applied brakes at the right moment. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has gone viral now, raising concerns over rising snatching cases in the city.

SHOCKING | Bike-borne thieves snatch woman's purse in Ludhiana and fled the scene, while the victim fell onto the road during the incident and suffered injuries twitter/rPvKISlKNO

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 21, 2026

Victim attacked while walking to office

According to police, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times, the victim, Renu Bala, a resident of Basant Vatika Extension, was going to a finance company on National Road on Tuesday afternoon.

While she was walking through Ghumar Mandi, two men on a motorcycle allegedly approached her from behind. Police said the pillion rider suddenly snatched her purse before she could react.

Renu Bala tried to stop the snatchers and held on to the purse. During the struggle, she was dragged for some distance on the road before she lost balance and fell in the middle of the street.

People nearby were shocked as the woman narrowly escaped a major accident. The woman narrowly escaped from being run over by a car coming from behind.

Woman suffered injuries in the fall

Police said the victim suffered injuries after falling on the road. In her complaint, she told police that the stolen purse contained a gold chain, earrings, tops, a ring, silver bangles, ₹1,500 in cash and important documents.

The accused fled from the area immediately after the snatching.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Soon after receiving information, police teams started checking the footage to identify the suspects.

CCTV footage helped police trace accused

The Division No. 8 police later traced the motorcycle registration number through CCTV footage and arrested the two accused.

The accused were identified as Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Urban Estate Phase I in Dugri, and Sunny, a resident of Ishar Nagar. Police said Harmanpreet works as a physical training teacher at a private school, while Sunny works at a shop.

Investigating officer ASI Subhash Chand said an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against both accused.

Police officials further claimed that both men are drug addicts and allegedly carried out snatching incidents to arrange money for drugs.

The video of the incident quickly spread on social media, where many people expressed anger and concern. One social media user wrote on X that it was painful to see nobody stopping immediately to help the injured woman. Another user reacted with shock after watching the video online.

What's more painful is, no one stopped to help her even, what a failed society we are growing into

- Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) May 21, 2026

Local traders and residents said cases of snatching have increased in areas such as Ghumar Mandi, National Road and nearby localities. Many said women and elderly people are often targeted by motorcycle-borne snatchers.

Residents have demanded stronger police patrolling and stricter action to improve safety in the area.