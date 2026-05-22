Demolition, Debris Cleaning Continues In Mumbai's Garib Nagar Cops Round Up More Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The large-scale encroachment drive undertaken by Western Railway in Bandra's Garib Nagar slum area to clear the government land from illegal occupation is continuing in full steam even as the city police intensifies their drive to identify, track and nab the violent protesters who pelted stones to derail the process.

Western Railway, sharing an update about the demolition drive on its X handle, informed that the operation to reclaim the illegally occupied land for future railway development is going smoothly.

“On-ground debris clearance continues as vital Railway land is reclaimed. With the demolition drive continuing near Bandra station, debris clearance is progressing simultaneously,” it said while sharing the pictures and videos of the demolition drive, showing smooth and resistance-free operation.

Meanwhile, stepping up action against violent protesters during an anti-encroachment drive in Bandra's Garib Nagar, the Mumbai Police have arrested one more accused, taking the total number to 19.

Many more are under the scanner for pelting stones at the police during the demolition drive, with the latter ascertaining their role in the violent stir via CCTV footage.

A total of 19 miscreants, who took advantage of the crowd to inflict violence on the police, have been arrested, and more arrests are likely in the days to come.

Out of 19, one accused is a minor and has been sent to a children's remand home.

Three more accused, arrested for violence and vandalism during a police operation, are set to be produced in court on Friday. Sixteen people have already been remanded into police custody till May 26.

The demolition drive was being carried out in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, near the Western Railway network to free over 5,000 metres of government land from illegal occupation. The drive initially faced opposition on May 20 after a group assembled and objected to the demolition of a religious structure.

As the crowd turned unruly and started hurling stones at the police, the latter resorted to baton-charging to disperse the mob.

According to police officials, the violence erupted on Day 2 of the demolition drive as the crowd allegedly turned aggressive and began pelting stones at the demolition squad and police personnel deployed at the site.

According to officials entrusted with the anti-encroachment drive, more than 60 per cent of the Railway land has been freed up so far by demolishing and removing the illegally built structures in the area.