Rahul Gandhi 'Politically Bankrupt', Lowers Discourse: BJP's Kesavan

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday lambasted Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him "politically bankrupt". He also accused the Congress leader of repeatedly lowering the standard of public discourse with his remarks against the central government and its leadership.

His comments came amid an ongoing political exchange following Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the Centre over foreign policy and economic issues, including his warning of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questions over the Prime Minister's diplomatic outreach.

'Pattern of Misconduct'

Reacting to this, Kesavan told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is politically bankrupt. The uncouth manner in which he has plummeted public discourse to the lowest of the lowest is an utter disgrace." He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statements reflected a pattern of "misconduct" and accused him of damaging India's image abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi's preposterous utterances and insidious misconduct, abandoning our national interest, remind you of the Congress party's shameful and sinful past in betraying our country's interests and backstabbing our people," Kesavan said.

"Rahul Gandhi now is misconducting himself in the same manner as the Congress governments have done in the past. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad in his 'Bharat Badnam Yatra' and abuses India," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress leader of being frustrated over repeated electoral setbacks. "It is very clear that Rahul Gandhi is a deeply frustrated and dejected person having been repeatedly spurned by the people of India because of his politics of division and negativity," Kesavan added.

Rahul's Criticism of PM Modi

The remarks come in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's renewed criticism of PM Modi, in which he alleged that the government was underestimating global economic risks and mishandling foreign policy challenges. Rahul Gandhi had also criticised the PM's recent five-nation visit, including a widely discussed interaction in Rome where PM Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of "Melody" toffees, calling it a distraction from serious diplomatic issues.

'I Will Never Apologise'

Reiterating his stand, Gandhi said he would not apologise for his remarks against the government and RSS leadership. "Listen up, RSS folks. I will never apologise, and I say it again: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are traitors, because they have attacked the Constitution. I am not afraid of you people," Gandhi had said earlier, intensifying the political confrontation. (ANI)

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