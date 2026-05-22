BJP Will Extend Full Cooperation To New Speaker: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday congratulated newly elected Keralam Legislative Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and said the BJP-led NDA would extend full cooperation to ensure democratic functioning and development in the State.

Speaking in the Assembly, Chandrasekhar congratulated Radhakrishnan on behalf of the BJP-led NDA and the party's supporters. "On behalf of the BJP-led NDA and the 30 lakh voters who supported the BJP, I would like to extend my congratulations. This House is the centre of our democratic system, and the Assembly has elected you as its Speaker. The Speaker holds the responsibility of ensuring proper democratic functioning in the Assembly, and it is a very serious responsibility," he said.

'People expecting change'

Referring to the recent election, the BJP leader said people were expecting change and hoped the Assembly would focus on development and opportunities. "After this election, the people are expecting change. They expect this House to discuss and create a better future for them - a future filled with development and opportunities. There are many important matters for this great House and all its members to deliberate upon. If we discuss and decide together, we can build a better and developed Kerala for everyone," he added.

Chandrasekhar also urged that all legislators be given opportunities to raise public concerns in the House. "We have only one request -- all of us should be allowed to participate. We should be allowed to raise the issues that people bring before us. Every MLA should be encouraged. Under your leadership, I hope this Assembly will be able to take our state towards a developed Kerala. We will extend our full cooperation," the BJP leader said.

Radhakrishnan elected 25th Speaker

Kottayam MLA Radhakrishnan was elected the 25th Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly today. Radhakrishnan secured 101 votes in his favour during voting while the LDF candidate AC Moideen received 35 votes and BJP candidate BB Gopakumar secured three votes, Pro tem Speaker G Sudhakaran had announced. The Pro tem Speaker did not cast his vote.

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan met with the newly elected Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at his office in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

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