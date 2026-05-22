DMK's A Raja's 'Muttatthengu' Dig At VCK, IUML Joining TVK Cabinet

A Raja's 'Muttatthengu' Jibe at Shifting Alliances

Following the induction of VCK's Vanni Arasu and IUML's AM Shahjahan into the cabinet of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP A Raja took a sharp literary dig at the shifting political alignments in Tamil Nadu.

The MLAs from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - both traditionally aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - took oaths of office as ministers on Friday under the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) coalition administration.

Taking to his official account on X, the DMK Deputy General Secretary drew a parallel using the classical literary concept of Muttatthengu, a term describing a coconut tree planted in one's own yard that bends over to yield its fruit and water to a neighbour's house, to frame a question about contemporary political behaviour. "If the coconut in my home garden bends over and offers tender water to the opposite house, in literature, that would be named 'muttatthengu'! What name should we give it in politics? Long live Tamil!" Raja wrote.

VCK, IUML Leaders Sworn Into Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Arasu and Shahjahan, the two legislators during a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai in the presence of senior leaders and officials.

VCK leader Arasu represents the Tindivanam Assembly constituency, while IUML leader Shahjahan is the MLA from the Papanasam constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Both the legislators were inducted following a recommendation made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, which was approved by Governor Arlekar. The induction comes as the Tamil Nadu government moves to expand and strengthen the State Cabinet.

A New Political Era in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the State, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats. To ensure government stability, VCK and IUML extended critical legislative support to help the TVK clear its assembly floor test.

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