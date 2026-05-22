Adipurush To The Raja Saab: 3 Pan-India Movies That Damaged Prabhas' Image Check Here

After Baahubali, Prabhas became a massive pan-India hero. But some of his recent film choices have left fans disappointed and have arguably damaged his career. Let's take a look at the three movies that really hurt his image

Prabhas, who started as the 'Young Rebel Star' in the Telugu film industry, gained a special kind of fame nationwide with the movie Baahubali. The success of Baahubali and Baahubali 2 made him an overnight pan-India star, and he has been choosing diverse stories to entertain audiences ever since.However, some of Prabhas's films have seriously disappointed his fans. Movies that were expected to be blockbusters not only failed at the box office but also affected his star image. Fans still feel it would have been better if he hadn't done these three films.Released this Sankranti, Raja Saab was a huge disappointment. Everyone expected it to be a sure-shot hit. Director Maruthi even gave out his address, challenging people to come to his house if the film flopped. But the story and screenplay were terrible, and people couldn't accept Prabhas in that role. Fans were furious. Maruthi tried to show a different side of Prabhas, but scenes showing him as fearful didn't go down well with fans, according to social media discussions.Adipurush is another film that troubled Prabhas's career. It faced massive criticism after its release. Many felt that director Om Raut failed to present Prabhas properly. Despite its huge budget, the film's visuals, dialogues, and narrative sparked intense debate on social media. Fans were even heard commenting that it would have been better if he had never done this film.Radhe Shyam, which was made to give Prabhas a new 'classy' look, also didn't succeed as expected. However, this movie was slightly better than the other two. Director Radha Krishna Kumar beautifully shot the love story, but the plot just didn't suit Prabhas's action-hero image. Fans couldn't accept their six-foot-tall action hero being shown completely as a lover and an astrologer.

The film, released amidst huge expectations, failed to impress audiences with its story and screenplay. Many fans now comment that these three films would have been better with mid-range heroes. They believe this is what happens when you try to make local stories into pan-India films.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty praise 'Dragon' glimpse on Jr NTR's birthday