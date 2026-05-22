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Amir Sends Congratulations To Chairman Of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

Amir Sends Congratulations To Chairman Of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council


2026-05-22 03:39:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen HE Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi on the occasion of his country's National Day.

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