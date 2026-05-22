Rajasthan HC Rejects Delay Plea, Orders Local Body Polls By July 31

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the state government and the State Election Commission to conduct panchayat and urban local body elections by July 31, rejecting the government's request to defer the polls until December.

The division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice S.P. Sharma also directed the OBC Commission to submit its report by June 20 to facilitate the election process. The verdict came after the court reserved its order on May 11, following the conclusion of hearings in the matter.

Earlier, on November 14, 2025, while hearing 439 petitions, the Rajasthan High Court had ordered the state government to complete Panchayat and local body elections by April 15, 2026. However, after failing to conduct the elections within the stipulated timeframe, the government moved the High Court seeking an extension. During the hearings, the state government argued that the OBC Commission report was still pending and cited administrative challenges, including the availability of schools, staff, EVMs, and other logistical arrangements, as reasons for delaying the elections.

Former MLAs Sanyam Lodha and Giriraj Singh Devanda opposed the government's plea, alleging that the state had been intentionally delaying the elections for nearly one and a half years. They argued before the court that democratic institutions at the grassroots level were being weakened due to repeated postponements. On behalf of the state government, it was submitted that the tenure of several Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads is due to end between September and December this year.

The government argued that conducting all elections together after the expiry of those terms would strengthen the concept of“One State, One Election”. In its plea, the government stated that all possible efforts had been made to comply with the High Court's earlier directions, but prevailing circumstances made it impossible to hold elections by April 15. The Rajasthan State Election Commission also backed the government's position before the court.

In its application, the Commission stated that elections could not be conducted before the finalisation of OBC reservation arrangements and sought additional time for the process. Despite these submissions, the High Court directed that the elections be completed by July 31 and instructed the OBC Commission to expedite its report submission by June 20.