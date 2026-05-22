Follow Bengal's Rules Or Leave: Minister To Animal Slaughter Critics

'Vote bank politics' blamed for non-implementation

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Friday defended the state government's new notification enforcing the animal slaughter control act, asserting that the rules have existed since 1950, but weren't implemented owing to "vote bank politics". Speaking to ANI, Paul also criticised Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir's dissent against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government in the state following his assertion that ritual sacrifice (Kurbani) will continue despite objections, as it is a 1,400-year-old tradition.

'Follow Rules of Bengal or Leave'

Reacting to this, the West Bengal Minister stated that Kabir must adhere to the regulations if he wishes to stay in the state. She added that if he feels he cannot follow the laws of the state, he is welcome to relocate to another state. "It is a rule that we have in Bengal, 1950 rule, and that rule has been there in Bengal for years, and the previous governments did not apply it because they had to play vote bank politics. Humayun Kabir, if you have to stay in Bengal, then you have to follow the rules of Bengal. If you think you cannot follow the rules of the state, then you are welcome to go to any other state where you are allowed or outside the country trs. o other Islamic nations. If you have to stay in India, then you have to follow the rules here," Paul told reporte Her remarks came after the West Bengal government issued a notification enforcing strict guidelines under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

New Notification Enforces 1950 Act

The order mandated that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age--rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease.

The notification further prohibits slaughter in public places, mandating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration. The violations of these provisions attract punishment up to six months in jail and a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

Calcutta High Court Upholds Order

Following this decision, a batch of petitions was filed before the high court challenging government guidelines to be followed or compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950. However, the Calcutta High Court refused to stay the West Bengal government's order reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate ahead of Id-Uz-Zuha celebrations.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi noted that the slaughter of animals, including cows and buffaloes, in any open public place is strictly prohibited, and the sacrifice of a cow is no part of the festival of Id-Uz-Zuha and is not a religious requirement under Islam, as held by the Supreme Court.

Court Seeks Robust Mechanism for Certification

The court directed the State government to verify whether a robust mechanism is currently in place for issuing the required "fitness certificates" under the 1950 Act and its associated rules. Furthermore, the bench emphasised that the administration must assess whether designated officers are available across the state to handle these certifications and ensure that adequate infrastructure is functional to facilitate the slaughter.

The Court expressed its hope and trust that the State would address and rectify any deficiencies in these areas at the earliest. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)