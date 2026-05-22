Rights Groups Condemn Minor Girl's Brutal Rape-Murder In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 22 (IANS) Human rights organisations strongly condemned the rape and murder of a minor schoolgirl in Dhaka, stating that the brutal incident laid bare the serious weaknesses in Bangladesh's child protection system, according to local media reports.

In a gruesome incident in the Pallabi area of Dhaka on May 19, eight-year-old Ramisa Akter was raped before being murdered and beheaded by her neighbour Sohel Rana, local media reported, citing police's preliminary interrogation.

Calling for swift and fair investigations into Ramisa's murder and similar incidents of child rape and murder across Bangladesh, the rights groups called on the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure strict punishment for the perpetrators after proper identification, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

In a statement on Thursday, the Coalition for Advancing Equality and Justice said,“Ramisa's brutal death is a stark reminder of serious gaps in accountability and protection systems for children.”

“Pallabi's case reflects a broader reality where children's safety, dignity and right to grow up free from violence are being severely undermined. Such violations cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” it added.

Several prominent human rights bodies, including Breaking the Silence, JAAGO Foundation, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Oxfam in Bangladesh, Plan International Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, and WaterAid Bangladesh, were part of the coalition.

The coalition called for sweeping reforms, including the establishment of an independent Child Reform Commission, child-friendly justice processes, stronger protection and support systems for survivors, and a dedicated Department of Child Affairs in Bangladesh.

It also urged authorities to strengthen child protection mechanisms, form an independent monitoring body with a nationwide abuse database, and promptly enact the proposed sexual harassment prevention law.

In a separate statement, Dhaka-based rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) said at least 118 children were raped, 46 children faced attempted rape, and 17 children were killed after rape or attempted rape between January 1 and May 20, 2026, across Bangladesh.

Expressing grave concern, ASK said these were not isolated incidents but exposed the failure of the state protection system and a deep crisis in social accountability, The Daily Star reported.

“Articles 28 and 32 of the Constitution guarantee children's rights to life, security, and dignity. But prolonged judicial procedures and weak investigations in many cases are becoming major obstacles to ensuring justice for children,” the group said.

Condemning the brutal incident, Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) said,“Repeated incidents of child rape, murder, and abuse demonstrate that the existing child protection mechanisms are not sufficiently effective.”

According to the rights body, growing violence against children in Bangladesh has been fuelled by impunity, delays in the justice system and ineffective law enforcement.

"Such brutal violence against children is a manifestation of the extreme decline of our social and moral values,” HRSS added.