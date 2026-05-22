Uttarakhand CM Dhami Orders 1,000 New Forest Guard Recruitments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday instructed officials to ensure adequate availability of forest guards by making 1,000 new recruitments. The officials were instructed at a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Chief Minister reviewed forest fire control measures, drinking water arrangements, health services, and monsoon preparedness, directing officials to ensure timely and effective action.

Directives on Forest Fire and Management

Dhami instructed that strict action be taken against those responsible for damaging forest resources and emphasised minimising response time in forest fire incidents. He directed concerned officials to reach the affected site within one hour of receiving information about a forest fire.

He also directed that village committees and Van Panchayats be provided the necessary budget as per norms for forest fire prevention activities.

In view of increasing human-wildlife conflict cases, he instructed the Forest Department to ensure adequate availability of veterinary doctors in every division.

He also emphasised the need for a mobile alert system to immediately provide forest fire information in affected areas.

The Chief Minister stressed implementing the "Shitlakhet Model" across the state for effective forest fire management. He directed officials to construct small water ponds around fire lines, prepare a concrete action plan for forest fire prevention, and provide adequate equipment to firefighting personnel. He also called for large-scale public awareness campaigns to prevent forest fire incidents.

Ensuring Water and Power Supply

Considering the summer season, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure an adequate drinking water supply across the state. He instructed that sufficient water tankers remain available and that damaged drinking water pipelines be restored at the earliest.

He directed officials to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience regarding the drinking water supply. He also instructed that adequate drinking water arrangements be ensured not only in plains but also at pilgrimage and tourist destinations.

The Chief Minister further directed that an uninterrupted power supply be maintained across the state and that more effective efforts be made to increase energy production.

Monsoon Preparedness

Keeping the monsoon season in mind, the Chief Minister instructed all departments to complete necessary preparations on time. He directed district in-charge secretaries to conduct field inspections in their respective districts and closely monitor arrangements, especially in sensitive areas.

Health Services and Char Dham Yatra Safety

During the review of the Health Department, the Chief Minister directed that fire safety audits be conducted mandatorily in all hospitals. He emphasised maintaining better cleanliness arrangements in hospitals.

Stressing the promotion of institutional deliveries, he directed officials to maintain complete data of all pregnant women and ensure proper arrangements to transport them to hospitals during the monsoon season.

The Chief Minister also said that pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra who are found medically unfit during screening tests should be advised not to travel. He stated that ensuring the safe and smooth journey of pilgrims remains the state government's top priority. (ANI)

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