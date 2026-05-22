Family Of Four, Including Two Children, Found Dead At Home In Chhattisgarh's Durg

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Durg, May 22 (IANS) Four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their private residence located in Arya Nagar within the jurisdiction of the Mohan Nagar police station of Durg district in Chhattisgarh.

The bodies were recovered from a single room in the house, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood and raising serious concerns about the circumstances leading to the deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Sahu, aged 45, his wife Chanchal Sahu, their 10-year-old son Yashant Sahu, and their 13-year-old daughter Drishna Sahu.

According to police, the bodies of the husband and wife were found hanging from a noose, while the children were lying on the bed.

The recovery of a suicide note from the premises has added another layer to the investigation, though police have said that the note is being thoroughly examined to determine its authenticity and relevance.

Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on all four bodies to ascertain the exact cause of death and to gather forensic evidence that could clarify the sequence of events.

Investigators have indicated that prima facie evidence suggests the children may have been administered a sedative injection before their deaths, though this aspect remains under active scrutiny as part of the broader probe.

The police have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage, including the potential for foul play, and are questioning neighbours, relatives, and acquaintances to piece together the family's background and any possible motives or stressors that might have contributed to such a gloomy outcome.

The incident has caused a great stir in the area, with residents expressing disbelief and sorrow over the loss of an entire family in what appears to be a deeply distressing event.

Chhattisgarh has witnessed several family-related tragedies in recent years, often linked to financial difficulties, mental health issues, or domestic pressures exacerbated by broader socioeconomic challenges in the region.

Mental health experts often highlight how untreated depression, anxiety, or crises can lead to extreme decisions within families, particularly when involving vulnerable children.

In this case, the police are examining whether the family faced any undisclosed hardships such as debt, health problems, or interpersonal conflicts that might have played a role.

The bodies were handed over to the close relatives of the family after the post-mortem for last rites, which were conducted amid heavy police presence to maintain order.

This heartbreaking episode has once again brought into focus the need for proactive measures to address family welfare and suicide prevention in Chhattisgarh.

As the investigation progresses, police sources have indicated that further details could emerge in the coming days, depending on the forensic analysis and statements collected from those close to the family.