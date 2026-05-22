Viral Post Bengaluru Man Lists 17 Problems In One Year Of Apartment Living, Internet Relates

A homeowner in Bengaluru has explained why they regret purchasing a property at the center of technology. The unit owner shared their one-year retrospective and criticised their neighbours for refusing to pay for a new 5 lakh transformer or settle outstanding water tanker bills, preferring to engage in a poisonous blame game while demanding superior maintenance for 1,500 per month. The Reddit user pointed out that the financial strain of an EMI seems like a loose noose around a buyer's neck, even with a tolerable interest rate.

“Bought a Flat in BLR: My regrets after 1 yr of ownership,” the Reddit user wrote. The individual then listed 17 things which they claimed left a bad taste in their mouth.

According to the individual, the problems include moisture growing on walls, monkeys smashing pipes, big-name interior companies doing poor work, and people refusing to pay for a new transformer. The homeowner also claimed that upon purchasing the unit, they were required to pay a bribe. The owner listed the problems with the property and talked about how taking out a loan to make the purchase seemed burdensome.

Take A Look At Viral Reddit Post

“Even if the EMI is radically low, it simply feels like a noose around your neck lol. It's just too loose but still there.”

How Did Social Media React?

An individual posted,“Hey OP, thanks for sharing this. Some of these are part and parcel of life, which inadvertently come with any place of living, while some of the others definitely need a study and long-lasting solution.”

Another added,“Are we neighbours, bro? I have the exact same feedback about my society. Not sure if you added association politics and the association presidents threatening the residents with court cases if you speak up against them.” The OP responded,“No, here the residents threaten the association. And 0 police/court type of words have ever been said.”

A third commented,“Was this flat in a standalone building or a proper multistory complex?”