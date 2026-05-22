Mayawati Raises Concern Over Power Cuts In UP Amid Heatwave Urges Govt Action

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati, on Friday voiced concern over inadequate electricity supply and frequent power cuts in the state amid the ongoing severe summer heat, saying the situation has made life difficult for crores of people.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati said that in a densely-populated state like Uttar Pradesh, complaints regarding insufficient electricity supply and outages have become common during the intense heatwave conditions.

She said the poor, middle class, farmers, small traders and other hardworking sections of society are facing immense hardship due to irregular power supply. According to her, the daily lives of people have become extremely distressing because of the worsening electricity situation in several areas.

The BSP supremo further said that continuous power cuts in both villages and cities have troubled common people, they have been expressing anger and resentment over the issue in different ways and that the matter continues to receive widespread attention in the media.

Appealing to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to take immediate steps, she urged authorities to ensure proper electricity supply while keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by the public during the peak summer season.

Mayawati also stressed the need for long-term measures to improve the power situation in the state. She said the Uttar Pradesh government should focus on strengthening electricity infrastructure through the establishment of new power plants and similar initiatives to avoid such crises in the future.

She added that improving the power supply system would be in the larger public interest and would provide relief to people struggling with heat and power disruptions.

Her remarks come at a time when many districts in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing rising temperatures and increased electricity demand, leading to frequent complaints of unscheduled power cuts from residents across urban and rural areas alike.

The scorching heat in Uttar Pradesh has broken several records this season. Temperatures continue to soar, with Banda district in the Bundelkhand region emerging as the hottest area in the state. A three-day heatwave alert has also been issued in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has been issuing various guidelines to deal with the situation.

The Health Department, in particular, has been running awareness campaigns to educate people about precautions during extreme heat. Citizens are also being advised to avoid stepping out in the Sun unless absolutely necessary.