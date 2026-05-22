Education Key To Meghalaya's Holistic Growth: CM Conrad Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 22 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said education remains central to the state's vision of inclusive and holistic development, asserting that economic growth becomes meaningful only when it positively impacts every citizen.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the new building of PASF-Abong Noga College and inaugurating its conference hall in Tura, CM Sangma said Meghalaya is among the fastest-growing economies in the country, with nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth exceeding 15 per cent.

“Real growth is holistic growth,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government continues to invest heavily in education, youth, women and farmers to ensure balanced and inclusive progress across the state.

He said nearly 13 per cent of Meghalaya's state budget is currently allocated to the education sector, while stressing that improving the quality of education remains one of the government's biggest priorities.

“The issue before us is no longer merely one of quantity, but of quality,” CM Sangma said, noting that the government has spent the past eight years working towards rationalising and reforming the education sector.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's recent decision to implement a structured pay system for nearly 23,000 SSA and ad hoc teachers, involving an annual financial commitment of nearly Rs 800 crore.

“Teachers must have stability and dignity if meaningful education reforms are to succeed,” he said.

Recalling the vision of late Purno Agitok Sangma, the Chief Minister said education had always remained a priority for the veteran leader, who started his career as a teacher.

CM Sangma also thanked a private entity for extending CSR support towards the construction of the new college building, with a total contribution of Rs eight crore.“The company could have chosen any institution in the country, yet they chose PASF-Abong Noga College,” he said.

PASF-Abong Noga College, established under the aegis of the P.A. Sangma Foundation, began academic activities in 2022 and later received affiliation from North-Eastern Hill University.