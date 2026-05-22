Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Railways Registers Over 1,000 Ticket Sales For Baku-Tbilisi Route

Azerbaijan Railways Registers Over 1,000 Ticket Sales For Baku-Tbilisi Route


2026-05-22 03:36:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has registered the sale of more than 1,000 international train tickets for the newly reinstated Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger route within a short period following the opening of bookings, Trend reports via ADY.

The railway operator has documented over 400 ticket acquisitions originating from Baku and upward of 500 ticket sales departing from Tbilisi.

Railway management has modified the configuration of the inaugural passenger train scheduled to depart from Baku by adding an extra carriage to expand total passenger capacity.

ADY noted that the intense volume of transaction traffic triggered by high public interest has caused temporary administrative delays and technical processing lags across its digital booking platforms and physical ticket counters.

--

MENAFN22052026000187011040ID1111154350



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search