Azerbaijan Railways Registers Over 1,000 Ticket Sales For Baku-Tbilisi Route

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has registered the sale of more than 1,000 international train tickets for the newly reinstated Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger route within a short period following the opening of bookings, Trend reports via ADY.

The railway operator has documented over 400 ticket acquisitions originating from Baku and upward of 500 ticket sales departing from Tbilisi.

Railway management has modified the configuration of the inaugural passenger train scheduled to depart from Baku by adding an extra carriage to expand total passenger capacity.

ADY noted that the intense volume of transaction traffic triggered by high public interest has caused temporary administrative delays and technical processing lags across its digital booking platforms and physical ticket counters.

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