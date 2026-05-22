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Azerbaijantajikistan Trade Expands Rapidly, Doubling Year-On-Year - Deputy Minister

Azerbaijantajikistan Trade Expands Rapidly, Doubling Year-On-Year - Deputy Minister


2026-05-22 03:36:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan demonstrated substantial macroeconomic acceleration from January through April of the current year, increasing more than twofold year-on-year to eclipse $8.5 million, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, despite this highly positive growth trajectory, the current trade volumes fail to reflect the true, underlying potential of economic cooperation between the two nations.

"While we are documenting an upward trend in bilateral trade turnover, it remains notably below the benchmark achievable given the structural capacity of our respective national economies," Alakbarov pointed out.

The deputy minister emphasized that the primary share of current trade operations stems from Azerbaijani exports, highlighting a significant opening for the strategic diversification of shipping lines and the expansion of mutual trade structures.

Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan possess highly complementary economic architectures, which establishes a firm baseline for future commercial growth.

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Trend News Agency

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