Azerbaijantajikistan Trade Expands Rapidly, Doubling Year-On-Year - Deputy Minister
According to him, despite this highly positive growth trajectory, the current trade volumes fail to reflect the true, underlying potential of economic cooperation between the two nations.
"While we are documenting an upward trend in bilateral trade turnover, it remains notably below the benchmark achievable given the structural capacity of our respective national economies," Alakbarov pointed out.
The deputy minister emphasized that the primary share of current trade operations stems from Azerbaijani exports, highlighting a significant opening for the strategic diversification of shipping lines and the expansion of mutual trade structures.
Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan possess highly complementary economic architectures, which establishes a firm baseline for future commercial growth.--
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