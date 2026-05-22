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Top Ranked London Business School Sees Rising Demand For Saudi Leadership Education
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Saudi participation in LBS Executive Education open programmes increased by 82% over the last three years (2022-2025)
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Saudi custom Executive Education clients increased by 88% 2022-25
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Demand at the top-ranked business school is driven by the Kingdom's evolving leadership needs and Vision 2030 investment in human capability
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