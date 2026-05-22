Greenline Mobility Expands LNG Fleet Partnership With Tata Steel

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., an Essar venture and a pioneer in green logistics, further strengthened its longstanding partnership with Tata Steel with the flag-off of LNG-powered trucks at Tata Steel's Meramandali facility in Odisha.

The deployment marks another step forward in the ongoing collaboration between the organisations to decarbonise long-haul road logistics across multiple operational locations in India. The initiative reflects the shared vision and commitment to accelerating the adoption of cleaner fuel alternatives and reducing carbon emissions from large-scale freight operations.

GreenLine currently operates over 1,000 LNG- and EV-powered trucks across major freight corridors, serving sectors including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals. GreenLine's expanding fleet has already clocked more than 90 million kilometres, contributing to the reduction of over 24,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

As part of its long-term vision to accelerate clean freight mobility in the country, the company plans to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks, supported by a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging hubs, and battery-swapping facilities, targeting a reduction of 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Commenting on the deployment, Madhur Taneja, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., said,“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Tata Steel through this deployment. With growing concerns around fuel dependence and energy security, LNG is increasingly emerging as a practical and scalable alternative for long-haul logistics in India. The transition towards greener logistics will accelerate meaningfully as more industries adopt cleaner transportation solutions at scale.”

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President Supply Chain, Tata Steel, said,“All this alone is not possible. If Tata Steel decides that we want to green our vehicles and our logistics, it will not happen unless we have support and coordination from our partners, like GreenLine. I'd like to thank them for their contribution.”

Operationally, GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks offer a driving range of up to 1,200 km on a single fill and up to 2,400 km with dual tanks. Compared to conventional diesel trucks, LNG trucks reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40 per cent, while also significantly lowering particulate matter, SOx, NOx, and CO emissions.