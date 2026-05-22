Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation And UNESCO Discuss Strengthening International Partnership In Teacher Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Paris, France, May 2026: His Excellency Qun Chen, Assistant Director-General for Education at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), received His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, on the sidelines of the meeting of the International Jury of the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between UNESCO and Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, as well as future areas of cooperation in support of international efforts to advance teacher development, exchange expertise, and promote initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of education.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings and congratulations of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, to His Excellency Qun Chen on his appointment as Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, wishing him success in his new role.

His Excellency Dr. Al Suwaidi also presented an overview of the key joint projects and initiatives implemented by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in cooperation with UNESCO in the field of education, foremost among them the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Our partnership with UNESCO reflects the Foundation's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at advancing education, empowering teachers, and strengthening the impact of initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of educational practices. This meeting represents an important opportunity to review the progress achieved through our productive cooperation and to explore new prospects for building on the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development as an international platform that recognizes impactful initiatives in teacher preparation and professional development.”

His Excellency Al Suwaidi added:“Teacher development remains a fundamental pillar in improving the quality of education. We are therefore committed to continuing our work with international partners to exchange expertise and support models and practices that empower teachers and expand their impact within educational communities. We value our ongoing cooperation with UNESCO and the opportunities it provides to strengthen the presence of high-impact initiatives that serve education at an international level.”

For his part, His Excellency Qun Chen praised the prize, its achievements, and its role in supporting teacher development and enhancing the quality of education internationally. His Excellency noted that the partnership with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, which began in 2008, has formed part of a highly valued collaboration between UNESCO and the Foundation, contributing to teacher empowerment and providing opportunities for continuous learning and support, particularly for the most marginalized groups. His Excellency added that highlighting such distinguished initiatives contributes tangibly to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4.

His Excellency Qun Chen also commended the Foundation's leadership in promoting excellence in education and its commitment to expanding the reach of effective solutions, expressing appreciation for its efforts in support of education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Excellency Qun Chen received a commemorative shield from Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, presented by His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, in appreciation of the cooperation and partnership between the two sides.