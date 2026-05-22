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Red Hat And Panasonic Connect Collaborate To Enhance Durability And Security Capabilities At The Edge
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Panasonic Connect integrates Red Hat Device Edge to power autonomous operations and real-time data processing on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Panasonic Connect announced a global collaboration to redefine the capabilities of ruggedized edge computing. By preloading Red Hat Device Edge on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices, Panasonic Connect delivers a unified platform for out-of-the-box real-time data processing, supporting industrial automation, smart manufacturing and defense sector capabilities. Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, paired with Red Hat Device Edge, are a line of rugged laptops and tablets optimized for specialized edge computing and designed to address rigorous security and compliance requirements, spanning use cases across government, defense sectors and manufacturing. Red Hat Device Edge combines an enterprise-ready and supported distribution of the Red Hat-led open source community project MicroShift, a lightweight Kubernetes distribution derived from the edge capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, along with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Using Red Hat Device Edge, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices can offer:
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Panasonic Connect announced a global collaboration to redefine the capabilities of ruggedized edge computing. By preloading Red Hat Device Edge on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices, Panasonic Connect delivers a unified platform for out-of-the-box real-time data processing, supporting industrial automation, smart manufacturing and defense sector capabilities. Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, paired with Red Hat Device Edge, are a line of rugged laptops and tablets optimized for specialized edge computing and designed to address rigorous security and compliance requirements, spanning use cases across government, defense sectors and manufacturing. Red Hat Device Edge combines an enterprise-ready and supported distribution of the Red Hat-led open source community project MicroShift, a lightweight Kubernetes distribution derived from the edge capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, along with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Using Red Hat Device Edge, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices can offer:
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Faster, simplified deployment – An out-of-the-box, pre-tested solution to speed time-to-value while helping to address mission-critical security requirements.
Enhanced flexibility and customization – Red Hat Device Edge delivers a reliable, Linux-based footprint to support demanding edge workloads.
Operational resilience in extreme conditions – The combined physical durability of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices with the built-in security capabilities of Red Hat Device Edge offers reliability in disconnected or remote environments.
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