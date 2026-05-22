Red Hat And Panasonic Connect Collaborate To Enhance Durability And Security Capabilities At The Edge

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Panasonic Connect integrates Red Hat Device Edge to power autonomous operations and real-time data processing on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Panasonic Connect announced a global collaboration to redefine the capabilities of ruggedized edge computing. By preloading Red Hat Device Edge on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices, Panasonic Connect delivers a unified platform for out-of-the-box real-time data processing, supporting industrial automation, smart manufacturing and defense sector capabilities.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, paired with Red Hat Device Edge, are a line of rugged laptops and tablets optimized for specialized edge computing and designed to address rigorous security and compliance requirements, spanning use cases across government, defense sectors and manufacturing. Red Hat Device Edge combines an enterprise-ready and supported distribution of the Red Hat-led open source community project MicroShift, a lightweight Kubernetes distribution derived from the edge capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, along with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

Faster, simplified deployment – An out-of-the-box, pre-tested solution to speed time-to-value while helping to address mission-critical security requirements. Enhanced flexibility and customization – Red Hat Device Edge delivers a reliable, Linux-based footprint to support demanding edge workloads. Operational resilience in extreme conditions – The combined physical durability of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices with the built-in security capabilities of Red Hat Device Edge offers reliability in disconnected or remote environments.

Using Red Hat Device Edge, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices can offer:

Organizations will have the flexibility to select the level of Red Hat Device Edge support needed for their specific operational requirements. Red Hat Device Edge on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices is now generally available.

Supporting Quotes:

Kelly Switt, senior director, Industrial Business, Red Hat

“With this collaboration, Red Hat is helping Panasonic Connect transform beyond traditional rugged compute devices to intelligent, self-sufficient nodes that thrive in the most challenging and remote environments. Powered by Red Hat Device Edge, Panasonic TOUGHBOOKs provide the hardened foundation required for mobile command and control, tactical communication, drone control, real-time intelligence gathering and secure data processing in even the harshest conditions, delivering results where they matter most.

Koji Higashitani, senior manager, Mobile Solutions Business Division, Panasonic Connect

“Our collaboration with Red Hat enables us to deliver additional options for secure edge computing solutions out-of-the-box. This empowers our customers across government, defense sectors and manufacturing to achieve real-time data processing and industrial automation with enhanced flexibility and sustained uptime in even the most extreme conditions.”

Learn more about Red Hat Device Edge Learn more about Red Hat Summit See all of Red Hat's announcements this week in the Red Hat Summit newsroom Follow @RedHatSummit or #RHSummit on X for event-specific updates

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About Red Hat:

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

About Panasonic Connect:

Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. was established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group's switch to an operating company system. With roughly 29,700 employees worldwide and annual sales of JPY1,333.2 billion (FY3/2025) the company plays a central role in the growth of the Panasonic Group's B2B solutions business and provides new value to its customers by combining advanced hardware, intelligent software solutions, and a wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated in its over 100-year history. The company's purpose is to“Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow.” By driving innovation in the supply chain, public services, infrastructure, and other sectors, Panasonic Connect aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and to ensure wellbeing for all.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.