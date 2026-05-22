Farnek Wins FM Contracts Valued At Over AED 58 Million In Q1 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Leading UAE-based facilities management company mobilises 200 additional staff across key industry sectors including education, transport, retail, technology and logistics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2026: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek achieved significant business development success in Q1 this year, securing a range of new and retained contracts, worth in excess of AED 58 million. To service their new contracts, Farnek is mobilising an additional 200 technicians to sites throughout the UAE, bringing their total headcount to over 12,000 employees.

According to Markus Oberlin, Group CEO at Farnek, the scale of contract wins underscores Farnek's comprehensive market proposition, consistent service delivery and flexible business strategy, which focuses on innovative, AI-driven and sustainable FM solutions.

“The results that our business development team produced in Q1 were outstanding. So far we have managed to increase our market share not only in the UAE, but the wider GCC region, in key industry sectors such as education, transport infrastructure, retail, technology and logistics.

“In our experience, demand for innovative AI-driven smart and green solutions is accelerating at a rapid pace which will undoubtedly continue to drive the FM market throughout the GCC, as organisations look to take full advantage of automation, sustainability and cost efficiency.”

Highlights of the new contract wins include the American University of Sharjah, where Farnek will be providing full soft and cleaning services, deploying a hybrid team of over 90 dedicated staff and automation across campus facilities.

Another significant contract win was from Equinix – a global company which provides platforms for data centre colocation and interconnection services. Farnek has a specialist team that will provide total FM services for multiple data centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, covering critical environmental maintenance and engineering services.

Farnek is also supporting the urban air mobility sector, after being awarded an FM services contract by Skyports, an advanced air mobility company developing and operating landing infrastructure for the electric air taxi revolution.

“Farnek has been contracted to provide FM services for a key vertiport facility in Dubai. This is one of the first FM contracts of its kind in the UAE and a significant milestone for Farnek – supporting the urban air mobility sector, at such an embryonic stage,” said Tamer Bishay, Director of Business Development at Farnek.

Other notable contract wins include providing additional Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) services for Oracle and luxury accommodation operator Cheval Maison at their Palm Jumeirah residence; security services for China Mall in Ajman, as well as FM and Asset Management Consultancy for Abu Dhabi Ports across various locations around the world.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 12,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.