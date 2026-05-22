Heatwave Alert: India's 100 Hottest Cities List Out, Is Kolkata Featured?

India is virtually burning under a severe heatwave. A startling picture emerged on Tuesday afternoon, raising fresh concerns among meteorologists. According to the rankings of the live temperature monitoring website AQI, all of the world's 100 hottest cities were in India!

The list, published around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, included names of cities from various parts of the country. It featured heatwave-prone cities like New Delhi, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Agra, and Gwalior, as well as the foothill cities of Haridwar and Jammu.

According to the list, the temperature in these 100 cities ranged from 44 to 48 degrees Celsius at that time. The situation was most severe in Bathinda, Pathankot, Bareilly, Jhansi, and Kaithal, where the afternoon temperature exceeded 46 degrees Celsius.

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Additionally, temperatures also surpassed 45 degrees in Mathura, Bhilai, Nanded, and Akola.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for several states in North and West India on Tuesday. The weather department explained that a lack of clouds in the sky and prolonged dry, hot winds have created severe heat conditions in the plains of North India and large parts of Central India.

According to the Met Office's forecast, this heatwave could continue in several areas of North India, including western Uttar Pradesh, until May 24. Consequently, people have been advised to avoid the afternoon sun, drink plenty of water, and not go outside unless necessary.

According to experts, the effects of climate change are making such extreme weather events increasingly severe. The record-breaking temperatures that have been recorded in several parts of the country since mid-May are considered quite alarming for the future by meteorologists.

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