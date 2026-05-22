Algeria: Mr. Attaf Received By The President Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, was received Thursday morning in Cairo by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During the audience, Minister Attaf delivered a written message from President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President el-Sisi, conveying his fraternal greetings and reaffirming his commitment to maintaining joint efforts to elevate the brotherly relations and cooperation between the two countries to broader horizons.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the positive momentum characterizing Algerian-Egyptian relations, with discussions highlighting the ongoing implementation of outcomes from the ninth session of the Joint High Commission for Cooperation, held in Cairo last November, particularly the significant progress made toward consolidating an economic partnership in line with the ambitious goals set by the two heads of state.

The two sides also discussed prospects for continued coordination and consultation on pressing regional issues across the Arab and African spheres, with a specific focus on their immediate neighborhood in brotherly Libya, in light of the regular meetings held under the Algeria-Egypt-Tunisia trilateral mechanism.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.