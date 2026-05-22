31 NCC Cadets Hospitalised In MP's Jabalpur After Suffering Heatstroke At Training Camp

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, May 22 (IANS) In a concerning incident amid the ongoing severe heatwave sweeping across central India, more than 31 National Cadet Corps trainees fell seriously ill with symptoms of heatstroke and dehydration at a training camp held at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing campus on Dumna Road.

The incident triggered panic within the camp premises late on Thursday evening, with all affected cadets immediately rushed to the District Hospital for urgent medical care.

According to officials, the cadets began complaining of dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, and extreme weakness around 8 p.m on Thursday.

CMHO Dr Naveen Kothari told IANS,“After the incident, children from the NCC camp being held at IIITDM started arriving here. So far, 31 children have been brought in, including 15 boys and 16 girls. When they were brought to Victoria Hospital, some had stomach pain, some were feeling anxious, some complained of chest pain, while others showed symptoms like drowsiness and semi-consciousness.”

He also said, "Primarily, we have treated them for heatstroke, but our food safety officer will also make sure if it was a case of food poisoning or heatstroke. We will check the food at the camp."

Dr Kothari said almost all children have recovered. Medical teams at the hospital confirmed that while most are stable and responding to treatment, the condition of three to four cadets remains serious, with at least seven admitted to the intensive care unit.

A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring all the young trainees, and families of the affected cadets have been informed about their condition.

NCC officials and representatives from the District Health Department are present at the facility to coordinate support.

The training camp, which commenced on May 14 and is scheduled to continue until May 24, involves more than 450 NCC cadets from Jabalpur and neighbouring districts.

Preliminary investigations by the district administration and health authorities have attributed the mass illness primarily to the scorching heatwave conditions and the physical exertion of training conducted largely under the open sky.

Madhya Pradesh has been reeling under extreme temperatures, with several areas recording highs above 47 degrees Celsius in recent days. In Jabalpur specifically, the mercury hovered between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius over the past four days, creating hazardous conditions for outdoor activities.

Health experts explain that heatstroke occurs when the body's temperature regulation fails under prolonged exposure to high heat combined with physical activity and insufficient hydration. Symptoms can escalate rapidly, potentially leading to organ damage if not addressed promptly.

The India Meteorological Department has issued repeated warnings about the current heatwave, advising people, especially children and young adults engaged in strenuous activities, to take precautions such as staying hydrated, avoiding peak sun hours, and seeking shade regularly.

This incident has raised questions about the scheduling of intensive outdoor training programmes during the peak summer season.

NCC authorities are expected to review safety protocols for the remaining days of the camp. District officials have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the well-being of the cadets. Parents and guardians have been urged to remain in contact with hospital staff for regular updates.