India's Industrial Energy Transition Offers $100 Billion Decarbonisation Opportunity By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) India's industrial energy transition could unlock $100 billion decarbonisation opportunity by 2030, a new report has said.

This space is still heavily undercapitalised - current funding is at less than half (40 per cent) of the levels seen in more developed economies, according to the joint report by TDK Ventures and Theia Ventures.

The findings frame industrial decarbonisation not just as a climate goal, but as a strategic hedge.

Right now, India faces a $140 billion annual energy import bill, making it vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

Transitioning the industrial sector is the path to building a "fortress economy" that protects the country from global supply-chain disruptions, said the report.

It breaks down three critical areas with the highest impact for tech and investment - long-duration energy storage; industrial IoT and digital twins and energy efficiency.

"India's decarbonisation journey is not just about adding renewable capacity. It equally depends on how efficiently energy is utilised across the industry. We see a generational investment opportunity in building the energy storage stack, deploying industrial intelligence at scale and advancing efficiency technologies,” said Ravi Jain, Investment Director at TDK Ventures.

This opportunity is large, undercapitalised and accelerating, and we are committed to being a long-term partner to the entrepreneurs leading it, Jain added.

India is at a defining moment in its energy transition, and the opportunity for founders and investors is larger than most recognise.

“This report is designed to cut through the noise and give entrepreneurs and capital allocators a practical, grounded view of where the highest-impact opportunities lie and what it will take to unlock them at scale,” said Priya Shah, Founder and General Partner at Theia Ventures.

The big takeaway for entrepreneurs and capital allocators is that cost efficiency, rather than just checking a regulatory compliance box, is going to drive this transition over the next decade as industries shift to localised, cheaper materials, said the report.

-IANS

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