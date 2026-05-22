Rubio's India Visit To Boost Quad's Role In Indo-Pacific: US Embassy

The United States Embassy in India on Friday highlighted the upcoming official visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasising the central role of the United States-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership and the Quad in maintaining a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Rubio's visit underscored a shared commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through deep bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

US Embassy on Quad Partnership

In a post on X, the US Embassy highlighted growing cooperation among Quad nations on strategic and economic issues in the region. "Standing together for a free and open Indo-Pacific-From supporting regional security to diversifying critical minerals supply chains, @SecRubio's upcoming visit to India emphasizes the importance of the Quad partnership", it said.

Standing together for a free and open Indo-Pacific From supporting regional security to diversifying critical minerals supply chains, @SecRubio's upcoming visit to India emphasizes the importance of the Quad partnership. twitter/5m0oxxP0bm - U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 22, 2026

Energy, Bilateral Ties to be Key Focus

As the leaders gear up for their visit to New Delhi for the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meet, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday stated that Washington is actively engaged in discussions with India to significantly broaden energy cooperation, confirming that the strategic partnership will be a focal point during his upcoming official visit.

Rubio noted that his highly anticipated itinerary in New Delhi would feature high-level engagements with ministers from the elite Quad grouping. "They are a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them. And so it is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about," Rubio said.

The top US diplomat further emphasised the deep-rooted institutional cooperation between the two democracies within the plurilateral architecture. "We'll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I'm glad we are able to do it now in India, and we're going to do one later in the year as well," Rubio added.

Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet Details

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in New Delhi for an official visit to participate in the high-level meeting on May 26, 2026, according to the MEA press release.

Beyond the multilateral talks, the visit will serve as a hub for critical bilateral diplomacy. The visiting ministers from Australia, Japan, and the US are scheduled to hold individual, one-on-one meetings with Dr Jaishankar and are expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Summit Agenda and Objectives

The upcoming summit aims to build directly on the framework established during their last gathering in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2025. Discussions are expected to focus heavily on: Free and Open Indo-Pacific, reaffirming commitment to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order, evaluating progress on critical technology, climate resilience, and infrastructure delivery and exchanging perspectives on emerging security challenges in the region and broader international developments.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, D.C. on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern", the statement said.

It further noted, "During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi". (ANI)

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