Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Bachchan Twin In Black Before Cannes 2026 Appearance

Ever since the Cannes Film Festival 2026 began, fans had been eagerly waiting for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her grand appearance. Now, the actress has finally been spotted leaving for France with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and the viral airport video has once again reminded fans why she remains one of Bollywood's most loved global icons.

Aishwarya's Grace Wins Hearts At Airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen arriving at Mumbai airport in a classy all-black outfit featuring a stylish blazer and matching trousers. Despite the crowd and constant paparazzi attention, the actress appeared calm and elegant throughout. What truly caught everyone's attention, however, was her sweet interaction with a young fan.

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In the now-viral clip, Aishwarya warmly smiled and patiently posed for pictures with the child before heading inside the airport. Social media users quickly praised her humble and graceful nature, with many calling her“the true queen of Cannes.” Aaradhya, standing beside her mother the entire time, also grabbed attention with her coordinated black outfit.

Matching Looks Of Aishwarya And Aaradhya Go Viral

Fans were quick to notice the adorable twinning moment between the mother-daughter duo. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya opted for matching black ensembles, creating a stylish airport appearance that instantly became a talking point online.

Several Instagram users reacted excitedly to the video, saying they were relieved to finally see signs of Aishwarya heading to Cannes after days of speculation surrounding her absence from the festival.

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Will Aishwarya Attend Cannes Closing Ceremony?

As per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will represent India during the concluding days of the prestigious festival and is expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony. Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness her much-anticipated red carpet look, something that has become an iconic part of Cannes every year since her debut in 2002.