GT's Simple Philosophy Is The Biggest Reason Behind Their Success: Dasgupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes Gujarat Titans' simplicity and clarity in execution have been the defining factors behind their impressive IPL 2026 campaign after the side sealed a top-two finish with a commanding 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT produced another clinical all-round display as fifties from B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler powered them to 229/4 before Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan dismantled CSK's batting order to bowl them out for 140 in 13.4 overs.

The victory not only secured Gujarat a top-two finish in the points table but also knocked five-time champions CSK out of playoff contention.

Reflecting on GT's consistent performances throughout the season, Dasgupta said the franchise's clearly defined roles and uncomplicated approach have helped them remain one of the most organised teams in the tournament.

"GT's philosophy is very simple, and that is one of the biggest reasons behind their success. If you look closely, everyone in that side has a clearly defined role. The same two bowlers operate in those phases irrespective of whether they concede runs or not. The openers continue to play the same brand of cricket. Their thought process is extremely clear, and they keep things very simple," Dasgupta told Jio Hotstar.

Dasgupta also highlighted Gujarat's squad-building strategy, saying the franchise deliberately preferred continuity and a smaller core group over having excessive options in the squad.

"Even when you look at the squad composition, they intentionally kept the squad compact rather than having too many options. They let go of players like David Miller and Sherfane Rutherford, so it was clearly a deliberate strategy to keep the group tight and consistent," he added.

GT's opening pair of Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan once again provided the perfect platform by stitching together a 125-run partnership. Gill smashed 64 off 37 balls while Sudharsan continued his prolific form with 84 off 53 deliveries.

Jos Buttler then delivered the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 57 off just 27 balls to take GT past the 220-run mark.

GT's bowlers then ensured there was no way back for CSK in the chase. Siraj struck twice inside the first two overs, Rabada removed Matthew Short, while Rashid Khan cleaned up the middle order to finish with figures of 3-18.