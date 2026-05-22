Pakistan Recall Big Guns For Odis Against Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, May 22 (IANS) Experienced batter Babar Azam and pacer Haris Rauf are among the big names returned to the to side as Pakistan named a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The three-match ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the side, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim, who were not part of the away ODI series against Bangladesh in March have been recalled to the side.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three players selected in the squad who are yet to represent Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir have been named as the two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad after Usman Khan was not considered for selection due to illness.

Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all retained their places after featuring in the Bangladesh series as well.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were also not considered for selection as they had earlier been ruled out due to injuries and will continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

The 16-member squad will assemble in Islamabad on Friday evening and will train under the coaching staff from Saturday.

Australia men's team will arrive in Islamabad on 23 May. They will also take part in training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, details of which will be announced in due course.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim