Bull Delivers Roihu, Finland's New National Supercomputer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Bull, a leader in advanced computing, today announces the delivery and inauguration of, Finland's new national supercomputer hosted by CSC – IT Center for Science. The system represents a significant investment in Finland's national research infrastructure and will serve researchers across a wide range of disciplines with high-performance computing, AI and data-intensive capabilities.

By replacing Finland's previous national supercomputers, Roihu triples the country's available supercomputing capacity. Based on the BullSequana liquid-cooled supercomputing architecture, the system delivers a major increase in GPU performance, more than ten times the capacity of the previous platform, combined with high-performance storage. This enables applications ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to data-intensive research such as fluid dynamics or climate modelling.

Operated by CSC at its Kajaani data centre, Roihu complements the EuroHPC LUMI supercomputer by addressing national-scale workloads and ensuring broad access for Finnish universities and research institutes. The platform also supports the secure processing of sensitive and confidential research data.

”Finland is a forerunner in high-performance computing and the use of data. Roihu is a significant national investment that provides researchers with state-of-the-art computational capabilities. Looking ahead, strengthening interdisciplinary research and combining data across disciplines will be increasingly essential for generating new knowledge and deeper insights into the world around us. Supercomputers play a vital role in this effort, and Finland has made long-term investments in them. The investment in Roihu also supports our national objective of increasing R&D funding to four per cent of GDP,” says the Minister of Science and Culture Mari-Leena Talvitie.

“It is excellent that Finland has chosen to invest in high-performance computing, which helps advance the data economy, digitalization, the development of new technologies, and the creation of new expertise. The societal impact of high-performance computing is substantial. According to the study of Taloustutkimus, every euro invested in CSC's high-performance computing services has returned 25–37 euros to society. Roihu raises the tools available to Finnish research to a new level, and it is accessible to all universities and research institutes,” says Kimmo Koski, the Managing Director of CSC.

“A key part of CSC's services is tailored user support and training in the use of computing systems within researchers' specific disciplines. As high-performance computing expands into new fields, it enables the development of new capabilities and promotes interdisciplinary research that combines data from different domains. This also supports RDI projects between research organizations and companies. Ownership and governance of Roihu remain in Finnish hands, which strengthens national resilience and security of supply, ensuring that the Finnish research system can continue to operate under all circumstances,” says Pekka Lehtovuori, the Director of Scientific Computing Infrastructures at CSC.

“Roihu reflects a long-standing collaboration with the Nordics region where we have delivered numerous computing projects, and in particular with CSC, built on a shared commitment to reliable and sustainable computing for the research community. By supporting national supercomputing initiatives as well as AI and Giga factories across Europe, we aim to contribute to scientific excellence, advanced AI development and strengthen Europe's digital sovereignty,” says Bruno Lecointe, the Head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing at Bull.

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Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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PR - Bull delivers Roihu, Finland's new national supercomputer