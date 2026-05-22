UK Net Migration Hits Lowest Since 2021

Net migration to the United Kingdom in 2025 fell to its lowest level in four years, according to recent data, AzerNEWS reports.

The figures show that net migration declined from 331,000 in the previous 12-month period to 171,000 in the latest year, representing a sharp decrease of 48.3%. This is the lowest level recorded since early 2021.

Net migration refers to the difference between the number of people moving into the country and those leaving it.

In 2025, around 813,000 people immigrated to the UK, while approximately 642,000 people emigrated.

Analysts note that such a significant drop could reflect a combination of tighter visa rules, changing labor market conditions, and post-pandemic migration adjustments. Interestingly, despite the decline, the UK still maintains relatively high overall migration levels compared to pre-pandemic years, which continues to influence housing demand, public services, and workforce availability across key sectors.