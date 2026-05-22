Delhi Govt Announces Bakrid Guidelines, Warns Of Legal Action Against Illegal Animal Sacrifice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Delhi government issued a set of guidelines on Friday ahead of the upcoming festival of Bakrid, warning that the sacrifice of prohibited animals and violations of public hygiene rules will invite strict legal action.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the directions have been issued by the Development Department to ensure that the festival is observed in accordance with the law and civic regulations.

Addressing the issue through a post on X, Mishra said the sacrifice of bovine species, including cows, calves and camels, as well as other prohibited animals, is completely illegal in the national capital. He warned that anyone found carrying out or attempting such sacrifice would face criminal charges and legal proceedings.

In his post, Mishra stated,“Delhi Government Guidelines on the Occasion of Bakrid: Sacrifice of bovine species, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Bakrid is completely illegal, and criminal cases will be registered against those who do so.”

The Minister further clarified that animal sacrifice would not be permitted in public places, including roads, streets and lanes, and that authorities would take legal action against violators. He also stressed that only authorised and designated locations could be used for sacrifice during the festival.

Mishra added in his statement,“Sacrifice is not permitted at public places, lanes, or roads; legal action will also be taken against those who do so.”

The Delhi government also directed residents to ensure proper disposal of waste generated after sacrifice. According to the guidelines, spilling blood into drains, sewers or public spaces, and dumping animal waste into drainage systems is strictly prohibited. The government said such acts could create sanitation and environmental hazards and would attract penal action.

The Minister said,“Dumping waste from sacrifice into sewers, drains, or public places is completely prohibited; sacrifice can only be performed at designated valid sites.”

He further appealed to citizens to report any violation of the guidelines to the police or the Development Department.“In case of violation of these guidelines, you can inform the police and the Delhi Government's Development Ministry,” Mishra said.

The advisory comes as authorities intensify preparations to maintain law and order, sanitation and public health arrangements in the city during the Bakrid celebrations.