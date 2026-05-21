US Carrier At 'Peak Readiness' Amid Ceasefire Talks With Iran: CENTCOM
Indirect Ceasefire Talks Underway
Meanwhile, the United States and Iran are engaged in indirect talks aimed at developing a framework for a possible agreement, Iran's ISNA News Agency reported. According to the report, the two sides are currently exchanging messages and draft texts.
An Iranian official earlier told Al Jazeera that negotiators were "very close" to reaching an understanding. The report also said that intensive mediation efforts are underway, with Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, currently in Iran to discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz. However, Al Jazeera noted that it is still too early to determine whether a final agreement is within reach.
US Missile Inventory a Concern
The talks come at a critical juncture as the US has coughed up much of its advanced missile defence interceptors' inventory after burning the candle at both ends for defending Israel using munitions as compared to Israel itself in its war with Iran, The Washington Post has learnt.
Nuclear Standoff
Trump remains adamant to neutralise Tehran's nuclear capabilities. He told reporters, "We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it." Iran is believed to possess around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, considered sufficient for potential weapons development if further refined. Retrieving or neutralising the stockpile remains a central objective of Trump's military and diplomatic strategy towards Tehran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the stockpile of enriched "uranium should not leave the country," rejecting the US President Donald Trump's key demand in ongoing peace talks, Reuters reported, quoting two Iranian sources. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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