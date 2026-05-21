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Dubai Announces Support Package For Companies


2026-05-21 11:08:25
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved an economic package worth the equivalent of USD 410 million aimed at reducing costs and boosting business resilience. Sectors including tourism, trade, education, transport and customs services will benefit from the measures.

In total, 33 measures will remain in effect for between three and 12 months and include, for example, exemptions from tourism fees, tourism operating license fees, and charges related to the postponement and cancellation of events. The package also reduces customs fines and allows companies to pay overdue import fees in installments. These initiatives add to other measures already announced to help companies in the country face economic uncertainty and the challenges posed by the conflict in the region.

According to information shared on Al Maktoum's social media accounts, the emirate remains committed to strong public-private partnerships and to maintaining close ties with the business community. He also said the measures aim to support society, strengthen economic resilience and reinforce Dubai's position as an economic hub.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Fadel Senna/AFP

The post Dubai announces support package for companies appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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