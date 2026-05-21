SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Targets The Software Layer Powering Autonomous Warfare

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI is developing software designed to help drones operate in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments The company's Overwatch platform focuses on autonomous navigation and precision targeting without requiring additional hardware Growing global investment in electronic warfare, autonomous defense systems, and counterspace resilience is accelerating demand for software-defined military capability

With modern warfare rapidly evolving, the competitive advantage is shifting from hardware to software systems that enable autonomy, precision, and resilience in contested environments. SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is strategically positioning itself for this transformation through its Overwatch platform, a software-only solution designed to provide GPS-denied navigation and precision targeting for drones and autonomous systems operating on electronically degraded battlefields ( ) (ibn/51tMh ).

The urgency around these capabilities has become increasingly visible, especially through the Ukrainian war, where mass-produced drones have altered the economics of conflict. Reports show that Ukraine currently produces millions of drones each year, underscoring how scalable unmanned systems are...

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