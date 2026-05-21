CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) Doubling Down On Clayton Silver Mine Exploration Amid Upturn In Silver Prices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) and may include paid advertising.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, continues to bolster its foundations amid surging demand for silver With its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project, the company is looking to unlock its largely untapped potential, ultimately stamping its position as an integral player in the global silver production market In May 2026, the company announced that it's making good progress on a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAN$2,000,000, with proceeds going into a geophysical survey and an initial diamond-drilling program CMX is positioning itself to take advantage of the high if volatile price of silver, currently over 50% higher than November 2025 and more than 3X a few years ago

CMX (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF), an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, continues to bolster its foundations amid ongoing geopolitical developments and a surging demand for silver. With the previous metal currently serving as a very accessible investment, especially compared to the price of gold, CMX sees a massive opportunity both for growth, and for stamping its position as a leader in its space.

Where many struggle with the production of this precious metal, CMX has a significant upper hand with its 100% owned Clayton Silver Project located in the Bayhorse Mining District in central Idaho. With a history dating back to the late 1800s, this mine shows historical recorded ore productions of...

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