GEHC INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (“GE HealthCare” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GEHC) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On April 29, 2026, GE HealthCare reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05, and cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.80 to $5.00, down from prior guidance of $4.95 to $5.15. CEO Peter Arduini said that“profitability in the first quarter was impacted by a PDx supplier issue that has since been resolved.” On this news, the price of GE HealthCare shares declined by $9.01 per share, or approximately 13%, from $68.50 per share on April 28, 2026 to close at $59.49 on April 29, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GE HealthCare securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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