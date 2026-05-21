SPORTRADAR LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sportradar Group AG And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you purchased or acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 17, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:



The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (ii) the Company's Know-Your-Customer (“KYC”) and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants' had claimed; and (iii) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Sportradar“has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets.” The price of the Company's stock dropped following this report.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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