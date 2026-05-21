Kabin Launches Performance Sanctuaries® With 'Design & The Crisis Of Privacy'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kabin Launches Performance Sanctuariesin New York with“Design & The Crisis of Privacy” during 2026 NYCxDESIGN and ICFFWinka Dubbeldam, Julie Lasky, Walter Craven & John Crews

As workplaces and social environments become increasingly open, exposed, and demanding, a new design imperative is emerging: the need to reclaim privacy as a condition for focus, wellbeing, and human performance. Design & The Crisis of Privacy, an immersive program presented during NYCxDESIGN 2026, marks the official U.S. introduction of Kabin Performance SanctuariesTM-a new category of environment designed to address the crisis of privacy.

Presented in partnership with Shaw Contract, the program brings together leading voices across architecture, interiors, and media to examine how design can respond to the erosion of privacy across contemporary life. The featured evening panel, Design & The Crisis of Privacy-led by architect Winka Dubbeldam (President, SCI‐Arc & Partner at Archi-Tectonics), writer and editor Julie Lasky (The New York Times), Kabin founder Walter Craven, and John Crews (Shaw Contract)-confronts the pressures of constant exposure in work and social spaces, examining privacy‐first design in offices, public spaces, and homes, and the positive impacts seen in spaces designed with privacy and neurological needs in mind. The discussion will be followed by a short audience Q&A.

Extending beyond conversation, Craven invites visitors into a direct experience of these ideas in action. Guests can step inside Kabin's freestanding Performance Sanctuaries-immersive, multi-sensory environments designed not simply as places to work, but as spaces to recalibrate. Through acoustic control, calibrated lighting, airflow, and considered materiality, each pod creates a space where the nervous system can settle, attention can return, and energy can be restored. Privacy and safety-essential conditions for sustained engagement, creativity, and health-are made accessible anywhere, even within the most demanding and distracting settings.

“These are not privacy pods in the conventional sense,” says Craven.“They are spaces designed around the human need for focus and restoration-private places where people can think clearly, reset, and perform at their best.” While workers overwhelmingly report that distractions impact their ability to perform, those who spend just 30 minutes a day in Kabin report improved cognitive performance (88%) and reduced stress levels (82%).

Designed as immersive environments that respond directly to the crisis of privacy, Kabin integrates acoustic control, calibrated lighting, airflow, and tactile materiality to create a highly controlled interior experience. Its forward-facing orientation protects visual focus, while shaded glass allows natural light to enter while softening external distraction. Inside, users can adjust lighting, sound, and airflow through an intuitive interface, or engage immersive sound and videoscapes tailored to different modes of work. This event also marks the U.S. debut of Kabin's updated interface, including expanded language capabilities, the Kabin timer, new interior and exterior color ways, and upgraded Bluetooth and audio performance.

At a time when open-plan environments continue to dominate, Kabin proposes a different approach: spaces that act as a counterbalance to constant exposure-supporting both individual clarity and collective energy. Its amphitheater-inspired interior geometry directs sound toward the user while diffusing external noise, creating a sense of calm without isolation.

Manufactured in London using a combination of advanced technology and expert craftsmanship, Kabin is constructed from steel, wood, and fabric, and offered in a refined palette of finishes. Its modular system allows for updates and reconfiguration over time, minimizing waste and extending product lifespan. All materials are FSC-certified and produced through a reduced-waste process for construction and shipping.

About Kabin

The Kabin Performance SanctuaryTM is a new category of freestanding workspace created by industrial designer Walter Craven to address the crisis of privacy. Designed to support focus, wellbeing, and cognitive performance, Kabin integrates acoustic control, environmental calibration, and refined materiality into immersive environments for contemporary life. Designed in London and built using sustainable materials and processes, Kabin offers a flexible, human-centered alternative to conventional workplace design.

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