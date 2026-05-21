Somkay Lumiere Launches The Alchemy Trilogy Alcohol-Free Luxury Oil Fragrance System Via Kickstarter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Independent design and fragrance house Somkay Lumiere today announced the upcoming pre-launch of The Alchemy Trilogy, an avant-garde collection of high-concentration, alcohol-free oil extraits. Moving away from traditional commercial alcohol sprays, Somkay Lumière introduces a specialized "luxury identity system"-treating fragrance not as a transient perfume but as a permanent, intimate, and narrative-driven olfactory artifact designed to serve as an emotional anchor.

Crafted around a philosophy of raw elegance and rigorous sensory architecture, The Alchemy Trilogy explores the fluid concept of human transformation through three distinct sequential chapters, mapping out a profound personal evolution:

. Chapter I: Ignite (The Spark) – Representing the initial spark that starts the journey, this composition captures the raw friction of ambition, genesis, and new beginnings. It manifests through a striking, crisp blend of cedarwood, sharp black pepper, vibrant grapefruit, and calming lavender.

. Chapter II: Horizon (The Journey) – Embodying the journey itself, this scent captures the transitional space of endurance, movement, and personal growth. It anchors the wearer with a deeply grounding, rich blend of warm amber, dense honey, earthy vetiver, and textured lemon peel.

. Chapter III: Lumen (The Light) – Signifying the ultimate light at the end of the journey, this chapter represents arrival, victory, clarity, and peace. It seals the transformation with a radiant, ethereal composition of smooth white amber, structured sandalwood, delicate violet, and intimate musk.

"We do not build traditional perfumes; we engineer olfactory artifacts that serve as tactile extensions of personal identity," the design house stated regarding the product philosophy. "By stripping away the harsh flash of alcohol and focusing entirely on pure, high-concentration oil extraits, we are inviting individuals to experience fragrance as an intimate, evolving personal signature. Our visual and structural universe relies on a brutalist minimalist aesthetic-raw, structured, and heavy with intent-which is fully reflected in how these artifacts are presented."

Operated by a dedicated founding team, Somkay Lumiere runs on a highly participatory, community-forward model. In tandem with the campaign, the house is establishing its exclusive Founding Circle-a legacy tier for early patrons and backers who will gain direct access to the brand's inner circle, co-creating future scent narratives and boundary-pushing design structures.

To maintain the absolute prestige, exclusivity, and uncompromising quality of the physical artifacts, the first production run of The Alchemy Trilogy will be available strictly through a limited Kickstarter campaign. The global pre-launch page is now officially live, allowing collectors, design enthusiasts, and fragrance connoisseurs to secure their place in the Founding Circle ahead of the formal release.

About Somkay Lumiere:

Formed on July 11, 2025, Somkay Lumiere is an independent luxury identity house specializing in high-prestige, alcohol-free oil extraits and brutalist minimalist sensory design. Merging narrative-driven conceptual art with fine historical alchemy, the house creates physical and olfactory artifacts intended to redefine the intersection of personal style, space, and identity.