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Tennis Players To Limit French Open Media Duties In Pay Dispute

Tennis Players To Limit French Open Media Duties In Pay Dispute


2026-05-21 02:45:22
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Tennis stars will protest against perceived low pay by limiting their media duties in the build-up to the French Open, a source said Wednesday.

Certain players, whose names have not been announced, will only speak to the press for 15 minutes on media day at Roland Garros and will then refuse to undertake interviews with the Grand Slam tournament's TV rights holders, according to a source, corroborating reports in French daily L'Equipe.

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Jannik Sinner earlier this month called for the Slam events to show "respect" to players in a row over prize money.

Players have claimed they are currently only paid 15 percent of the current revenue from the Grand Slams, asking for 22 percent instead.

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka said earlier this month at the Italian Open that players might have to boycott the sport's four biggest tournaments to "defend our rights".

The French tennis federation said Wednesday that the players' decision to cut short media duties "penalises all stakeholders in the tournament -- the media, broadcasters, the federation's staff, and the entire tennis family who enthusiastically follow each edition of Roland Garros".

A meeting between the French Open organisers and "some of the players' representatives" is to be held on Friday.

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Khaleej Times

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