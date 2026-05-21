Hulu Renews 'The Testaments' For Season 2 Ahead Of Finale

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hulu has officially renewed The Testaments for a second season, just days before the finale of its debut season airs on May 27.

The streaming platform announced the renewal on Instagram, writing:“A secret we couldn't keep any longer. The Testaments will be back for Season 2 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.”

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Based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, the series serves as a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale and expands the dystopian world of Gilead through a new generation of characters.

The show stars Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li and Amy Seimetz. The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss also made a surprise appearance, reprising her role as June Osborne.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows Agnes and Daisy, two young women navigating life inside and outside Gilead, whose growing connection eventually challenges the system around them.

The series explores the elite preparatory school led by Aunt Lydia, played once again by Dowd, where future wives are trained under strict rules and religious control.

The Testaments premiered in April and quickly drew attention from fans of The Handmaid's Tale, which recently concluded its long-running story arc.

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