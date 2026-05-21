Crown Prince Meets With Germany Bundestag President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, May 21 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with President of the German Bundestag Julia Klöckner in Berlin on Thursday.

The Crown Prince expressed his appreciation for the long-standing partnership between Jordan and Germany, emphasising Jordan's readiness to bolster the growing ties between the two countries in various fields, thereby contributing to strengthening the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of enhancing ties between the two peoples, particularly through cultural exchanges and tourism programmes.

Speaking about regional developments, the Crown Prince warned of the dangers of renewed conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the need to reach comprehensive calm that ends the crisis, ensures the restoration of freedom of navigation in maritime corridors, and safeguards the security of Arab nations.

His Royal Highness also emphasised the need for the international community to step up efforts to counter Israel's unilateral measures in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and to ensure restrictions preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza are lifted.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri.

//Petra// MF