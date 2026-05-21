Crown Prince, German Chancellor Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Germany, as well as key regional developments.

The Crown Prince highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, and the importance of building upon them within the framework of the European Union-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership. according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness expressed Jordan's readiness to expand partnerships with Germany in technology, training, education, and defence, highlighting a number of vital economic projects in the region.

The Crown Prince commended Germany's support to the Kingdom, particularly in the areas of technical education, refugee and host-community support, and to the National Water Conveyance Project.

The meeting also touched on efforts to sustain calm in the region, with His Royal Highness emphasising that any agreement to end the war must guarantee the security of Arab states, the statement said.

The Crown Prince stressed the need to prevent the situation in the region from being exploited to create new facts on the ground in Jerusalem and the West Bank, stressing the importance of ensuring unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.